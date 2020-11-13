Dare, Pinnick Dazzle Join Eagles In Training Session

The Super Eagles rounded off their training routine ahead of the first of their two-legged 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sierra Leone on a very inspirational note on Thursday evening inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City, with both the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare and the NFF president , Amaju Pinnick, joining the players on the field of play.

Complete Sports’ ace photographer, GANIYU YUSUF, covered the warmup session before their full session which held behind closed-door and here presents some of the shots for the viewing pleasure of our readers ahead of the Friday’s clash with the Leone Stars.

