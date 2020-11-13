Dare, Pinnick Dazzle Join Eagles In Training Session

The Super Eagles rounded off their training routine ahead of the first of their two-legged 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sierra Leone on a very inspirational note on Thursday evening inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City, with both the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare and the NFF president , Amaju Pinnick, joining the players on the field of play.

Complete Sports’ ace photographer, GANIYU YUSUF, covered the warmup session before their full session which held behind closed-door and here presents some of the shots for the viewing pleasure of our readers ahead of the Friday’s clash with the Leone Stars.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare shows his athleticism during the Super Eagles training session

NFF president Amaju pinnick (left) flaunts his football skills

Dare gallops

