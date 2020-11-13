Egbo Reacts To KF Tirana’s Sacking

Ndubuisi Egbo has reacted to his sacking at Albanian league champions KF Tirana stating he remains upbeat despite losing his job.

The first African coach to take a team to the European Champions League, Ndubuisi Egbo, remained at KF Tirana just four matches into the new Albanian season.

Egbo, 47, led KF Tirana to their first league title in a decade back in July; becoming the first African coach to lead a European team to a league title and qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

KF Tirana announced in a statement the decision had been “taken due to poor performances in the last matches” and also thanked Egbo for “his dedication and title success last season”.

Speaking after his dismissal Egbo thanked the club for the opportunity he was given.

“I would like to thank the club for the opportunity to serve, which helped me become the first African to win a European title and end up managing in the Uefa Champions League and the Europa League,” Egbo told BBC…