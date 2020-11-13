Gambling Sponsorships For British Football Clubs Reviewed Government

There has been a lot of concern around the level of gambling sponsorships that are currently in place in British football, and the government is looking to review these arrangements . The Department for Culture, Media and Sport are reviewing betting and gambling regulations, the result of which is set to have a huge impact on the relationship between gambling firms and football, as well as the financial side of things.

The Department is looking to overhaul the Gambling Act of 2005, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson having reportedly taken a personal interest in this matter as well, and a House of Lords committee having singled out sports sponsorships with gambling firms as a particular area of interest and concern.