KF Tirana Albanian Club Sack Nigerian Coach Egbo

Albanian League champions KF Tirana have sacked their Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo, Completesports.com reports.

The club made the announcement in a statement released on Thursday.

KF Tirana have failed to replicate last season’s form as they have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign.

They were eliminated at home on Wednesday in the Albanian Cup which is now back-to-back defeats.

The defeat was their fifth in the last seven games played, winning two.

“Tirana Football Club have announced the dismissal of Nigerian coach Emmanuel Egbo.

“After the poor performance of the team in the last matches, Egbo will no longer be at the top of the white and blues due to the poor results.

“The club thank him for the dedication and success achieved, which culminated with the return of the championship title.

“The club also wish…