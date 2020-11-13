Manchester United  Make Offer To Re-Sign  Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League giants Manchester United have made a ‘formal offer’ to re-sign club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Portugal.

Portuguese newspaper Record claims Manchester United have contacted Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, presenting a mega-money offer which Ronaldo is said to be considering.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner – who turns 36 in February – apparently remains fully focused with current club Juventus for the time being.

And it may take something special for United to bring Ronaldo back to the Theatre of Dreams, nearly 12 years after selling him for a then-world record £80million to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and went on to score 118 goals in 292 games.

He helped United to three consecutive Premier League titles, as well as their last Champions League win in 2008.

Ronaldo also scooped his first…