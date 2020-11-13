Ogu Confident Of Eagles Win In Sierra Leone After Shock Draw In Benin

Nigeria midfielder John Ogu says the Super Eagles will have a better outing in the reverse fixture in Freetown against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

The Eagles surrendered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Benin City, on matchday three of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

A brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen was the Eagles cruising in the first half.

But the visitors pulled a goal back close to end of the first half before completing the comeback in the second half.

And reacting to the outcome of the result, Ogu backed the Eagles to get a better result in four days time.

“I enjoyed the first half of the game,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“We played with great intensity and discipline. I trust the game in Freetown will be much better.”

The Eagles still top the group on seven points while Sierra Leone are third on two points.

By James…