Okoye, Akpoguma, Musa, Osimhen Start For Super Eagles Vs Sierra Leone

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has named Maduka Okoye and Kevin Akpoguma in his starting line-up for today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye and Akpoguma will make their home debut against the Leone Stars.

Rohr picked Akpoguma ahead of Tyronne Ebuehi and Ola Aina for the game.

Zaidu Sanusi will occupy the left-back position while Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong will be the two centre-backs.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Joe Aribo will be the two defensive midfielders with Alex Iwobi

playing in a more advanced role.

Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze will play on the wings with Victor Osimhen leading the attack.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Sierra Leone

Maduka Okoye , Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, William Troost -Ekong, Leon Balogun, Peter Etebo, Joe Aribo , Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

…