Osimhen Suffers Shoulder Injury In Super Eagles Draw Vs Sierra Leone 

Victor Osimhen suffered a shoulder injury in Nigeria’s 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

The 21-year-old was stretchered off in the second half after picking up a badly looking injury.

Osimhen scored the Super Eagles second goal in the 4-4 draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Completesports.com learnt that Osimhen dislocated his shoulder but the injury is not as bad as envisaged.

The forward is expected to miss the reverse fixture next week Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetwon.

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

