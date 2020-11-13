Super Eagles’ Players’ Rating In 4-4 Draw  With Sierra Leone 

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles players following their 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City

MADUKA OKOYE 5/10

Poor performance from the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper. Struggled to control his area and failed to justify his selection ahead of Daniel Akpeyi and Sebastian Osigwe.

KEVIN AKPOGUMA 5/10

Poor home debut for the right-back. Struggled with the pace of the game and was targetted by the Sierra Leoneans.

WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 5/10

The centre-back was not at his usual best in the game. Caught out of position a number of times and couldn’t prevent his side from conceding four times.

LEON BALOGUN 5/10

Subbed off after the break following an injury. Failed to do much in the game.

ZAIDU SANUSI 5/10

Provided the assist for Victor Osimhen’s second goal but fizzled out…