Super Eagles’ Players’ Rating In 4-4 Draw  With Sierra Leone 

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles players following their 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City
MADUKA OKOYE 5/10
Poor performance from the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper. Struggled to control his area and failed to justify his selection ahead of Daniel Akpeyi and Sebastian Osigwe.
KEVIN AKPOGUMA 5/10
Poor home debut for the right-back. Struggled with the pace of the game and was targetted by the Sierra Leoneans.
WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 5/10
The centre-back was not at his usual best in the game. Caught out of position a number of times and couldn’t prevent his side from conceding four times.
LEON BALOGUN 5/10
Subbed off after the break following an injury. Failed to do much in the game.
ZAIDU SANUSI 5/10
Provided the assist for Victor Osimhen’s second goal but fizzled out…
Source: Complete Sports