‘The First Lady’ Of African Football Sets Out To Groom Girls

The history of African Women Football cannot be told or written well without the boldness of the writer not talking about the giant strides of this Ebony beauty, Maureen Nkeiruka Mmadu, who has the knack for attaining the heights in her chosen career as a first among equals.

Maureen Mmadu wears the toga of the first African woman to become a Centurion playing for her country -the first Nigerian, male or female, to become a centurion in football, way back in the year of the Lord, 2011.

And as the fortunes of female football took a leap, Mau-Mau or Mama, as her peers call her, took a giant leap: she moved her skills to Europe, after 13 and half solid years of plying her trade within the country.

The genesis of these 13 plus years took root in Onitsha with the defunct Ado Babes; got a motherly steadfastness with Jegede Babes in Lagos for six years, where Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Zainab Jegede, the first Mama of female football in Nigeria, groomed Maureen Mmadu further before one of…