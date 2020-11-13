Young Talented Eagles Not Under Pressure To Face S/Leone

Samuel Chukwueze has dismissed talks of the Super Eagles players being under pressure to face Sierra Leone in today’s AFCON qualifier.

The Eagles will entertain the Leone Stars on matchday three of the qualifiers inside the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City.

A win for the Eagles will edge them closer to qualification for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

And Chukwueze, who is expected to be in action for the Eagles said:”We have great young talent in our team so there’s nothing like pressure or being scared.

“We have won our two games so it’s for us to win this two games (against Sierra Leone) so there’s nothing like pressure.”

