BOXING: World Welterweight Championship Bout Live on StarTimes This Saturday

Terence Crawford against Kell Brook will be a big fight treat for boxing fans.

The bout will air live on StarTimes on Saturday afternoon at 4pm on Sports Arena Channel available to basic, smart, classic and super bouquet subscribers.

Breaking a hiatus of almost a year, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will return to action against Kell Brook on Saturday evening.

Crawford is currently positioning himself as the favourite in the contest. However, Kell Brook will be a tough test ahead. Both Brook and Crawford are lethal punchers. That said, they will need to time one perfect shot to seal the day. The man to land the bigger one first can seemingly bag the win. The welterweight thriller is all set to provide fireworks inside the squared circle.

Terence Crawford (36-0) will bring his best game against Brook and will look to maintain his undefeated pro record. Meanwhile, ‘Special K’ can also be a threat to him….