Eagles Must Learn From Disappointment Vs Sierra Leone

Legendary Nigerian striker Nwankwo Kanu has urged Super Eagles players to learn from their mistakes against Sierra Leone, in Friday’s AFCON qualifier as they prepare for the return leg in Freetown on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Despite trailing 4-0 in the first half, the Leone Stars fought back to draw the game.

A brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen put the Eagles in a commanding lead before the visitors started the comeback.

And commenting on the disappointing result, Kanu advised the players to now focus on the reverse fixture and make amends.

“Well done boys not the result we wanted 4-4 but that’s football we learn and move on,” Kanu wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“We get ready for the second match and put all right . Wish you all the best.”

