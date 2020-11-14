Leone Stars Boss Keister Hails Incredible Comeback Against Nigeria

Leone Stars of Sierra Leone head coach John Keister has heaped plaudits on his players following their remarkable 4-4 draw against Nigeria at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The Leone Stars clawed their way back into game after conceding four times in the opening 29 minutes.

Alex Iwobi netted twice for the Super Eagles with Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze scoring the other goals.

Alhaji Kamara (brace), Kwame Quee and Mustapha Bundu were all on target for the Leone Stars in the game.

We’re delighted. Playing away in Nigeria as always was going to be difficult,” Keister said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“I think we showed Nigeria a lot of respect in the first half, but we realised we needed to bring in fresh legs and important players we left out.”

“The difference was the changes that we made. I’m not disappointed we didn’t win the match. We…