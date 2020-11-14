Musa Apologises To Nigerians After Shock Draw Vs Sierra Leone

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has apologised to Nigerian fans following Friday’s shock 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone, in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

The Eagles went 4-0 up following a dominant start against the Leone Stars thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor.

The visitors scored late in the first half before completing the comeback in the second half.

And reacting to the result, Musa promised the Eagles will bounce back from the disappointment, and get a favourable result in the reverse fixture in Freetown on Tuesday.

“Dear Nigerians on behalf of myself and my teammates we are really sorry for the disappointment for the game,” Musa said in a video published on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle.

“We know we made a very big mistake in the game but there’s nothing we can do, that’s football, sometimes we win…