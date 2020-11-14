Osimhen Plays Down Injury Fears

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen says his injury isn’t as bad as first feared, reports Completesports.com

Osimhen was stretchered off after sustaining a shoulder injury in the second half of Nigeria’s 4-4 draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday night.

Completesports.com learnt that the injury is not bad as first feared which all things being equal should not keep him on the sidelines for a long period.

He is also in touch with his Serie A club Napoli and has informed them on the severity of the injury.

It is still uncertain if the young striker will remain with the team or travel back to Italy for further treatment at his club.

Osimhen scored Nigeria’s second goal against the Leone Stars.

He has now scored four goals and recorded one assist in three appearances for Nigeria in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in…