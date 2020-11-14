Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles Won’t Underrate Sierra Leone

Super Eagles defender Wiliam Troost-Ekong says the there is no chance the three-time African champions will underrate Sierra Leone in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s men will look to maintain their position at the top of Group L when they host the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday (today).

Their opponent occupy last position in the group with one point from their opening two games.



Read Also: 2021 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Players Test Negative For Covid-19

Despite the difference in class between the two teams, Troost-Ekong has warned that the Leone Stars will be a tough nut to crack.

“The coach has told us we must be ready for a tough game. They have good players in their team and can really hurt us,”Troost-Ekong declared.

“So we are not going to underrate them. We have to go all with a fight from the start. We…