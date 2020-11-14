“We ‘ll Work To Put Things Right’- Iwobi Assures After Draw Vs Sierra Leone

Alex Iwobi insists the Super Eagles will work to turn things around in Freetown next week Tuesday following their disappointing 4-4home draw against Sierra Leone on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions led 4-0 in the first 29 minutes of the game, but were later pegged back by the visitors.

Iwobi bagged a brace in the game with Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze scoring the other goals.



“Deeply Disappointed , We’ll Work To Put Things Right,”Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles maintained top spot in Group L with seven points despite the lacklustre draw.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face Sierra Leone in the reverse fixture on Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

