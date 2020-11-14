Wilfred Mong- There Is Need To Improve Journalists Remuneration

Wilfred Mong, popularly known as ‘DsilentG’ is a radio presenter in Nigeria with City105.1FM, Lagos. He leads the sports team at the station. Our correspondent caught up with the soft-spoken broadcast journalist and he shared his career path with us.

Why sports broadcasting?

Specialising in sports journalism was an easy decision after I graduated from the University of Nigeria with a Bachelors degree in Mass Communication. Career counselors always encourage you to do what you love, and sports is that one thing I love. I first tried my hands at print journalism as an intern at The Sun newspaper, where several sports articles of mine were published. However, it was while interning at Minaj Broadcast International that I decided to settle for broadcast journalism. My phone rang around 4.30 am, it was my boss at the other end. I sprang on my feet when he asked if I could come to the office to co-host the breakfast show because the co-anchor was unavailable. As I journeyed to the…