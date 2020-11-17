You can win balls from the Portuguese National Team, official trophies, among other perks.

We know that it is not easy to win between so many participants and teams. It requires research, acumen and, of course, some luck. But the truth is, someone’s going to end up at the top of the leaderboard… and that someone can be you!

Now let’s move on to what you really want to know: what are the Liga BPI Fantasy 20/21 prizes! As in the last season, there are prizes for the top three of each Gameweek and for the five best at the end of the season.

Every round, the first-place ranked wins a ball of the Portuguese National Team, a t-shirt and one month of RealFevr Premium. The runner-up also receives a t-shirt and one month of RealFevr Premium, while the third place receives one month of RealFevr Premium.

Then, there are prizes for the top five winners of the competition. Those who can claim, with entitlement, that were the best fantasy managers coaches of the Liga BPI…