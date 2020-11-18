Arsenal Goalie Ejeheri Wanted By Nigeria ,England And Uganda

Nigeria, England and Uganda are battling to secure the services of Arsenal goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri.

Ejeheri has been called by the English FA to join their age group goalkeeper training camps in December.

The 17-year-old is also a subject from a number of Premier League clubs.

Read Also: NIVEA Partners Ikeja Golf Club On Monthly Medal Competition

He has been part of Arsenal’s U18 and U23 squads having graduated through their Hale End academy.

Ejeheri was born in Greenwich, London and is eligible to play for England, Nigeria and Uganda.

Having been at Arsenal’s academy since the age of five, Ejeheri is yet to sign a professional contract. He is currently a second-year scholar and could be offered a professional deal in the coming years if he impresses the academy coaches.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…