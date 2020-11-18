Balotelli In Talks With Championship Club Barnsley

Mario Balotelli is in negotiations with English Championship team Barnsley, according to Sun Sport.

The former Italy international is a free agent after his brief spell with Brescia came to an acrimonious end in June and has been training with semi-pro side Franciacorta to keep in shape.



Now 30, he is considering his next career move and The Sun claims he is in talks with English strugglers Barnsley FC.

It would be a return to England for SuperMario, who played for Manchester City and Liverpool, winning the Premier League in 2012.

This is a very different level, though, as Barnsley are struggling to avoid relegation into England’s third division.

