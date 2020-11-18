Ex-Super Eagles Star Obodo Traumatised After Second Kidnapping

Former Super Eagles midfielder Christian Obodo says he is traumatised after he was kidnapped for the second time in eight years.

Obodo, 36, was dragged from his car by unknown gunmen on Sunday after parking to buy fruit in Warri.

“I was forcefully taken at gunpoint on refinery road not too far from my house, blindfolded and forced into the passenger seat of my car,” Obodo told BBC Sport Africa, as he revealed dramatic details of his seizure.

“They started punching me and one of them threatened to shoot me in the head if I don’t stay calm and quiet, it was at this point that I explained to them who I was and probably not who they were looking for.

“One of them recognised my name as the footballer, that was when I knew I wasn’t targeted, but randomly picked up by these guys.

“It was really traumatising because the motives were unclear and being subjected to another abduction is very…