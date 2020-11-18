Osimhen Steps Up Recovery From Shoulder Injury

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has started treatment on his dislocated shoulder, reports Completesports.com.

The 21-year-old copped the injury while on international duty with Nigeria.

“Victor Osimhen underwent tests at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome, the instrumental tests and the clinical evaluation that showed results of dislocation anterior to the right shoulder. The player has already started physiotherapy and will be evaluated daily,”reads a statement on the club website.

The striker is expected to miss Sunday’s Serie A clash against AC Milan.

He has scored two goals in six league appearances for Napoli this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

