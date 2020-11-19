Arsenal Stars Luiz, Ceballos Involved In Training Ground Bust-Up

Arsenal duo David Luiz and Dani Ceballos were reportedly involved in a furious training ground bust-up during the international break which led to the on loan Real Madrid midfielder drawing blood.

According to The Athletic, Luiz was left seething following a late challenge from Ceballos and retaliated by hitting him on the nose, a scratch drawing blood.

Ceballos responded to confront Luiz before teammates stepped in to diffuse the scuffle.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta subsequently sent the pair home before the group had three days off before reconvening at London Colney on Tuesday.

After a tumultuous start to the season, the international break was seen as a good opportunity for calm to be restored at Arsenal.

However, the opposite has happened at the north London club, with the report suggesting Arteta brought both players together in the dressing room to clear the air following the incident.

Ceballos, however, took…