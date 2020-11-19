Mancini Ex-Man City Boss Linked With Shock Man United Job

Manchester United have reportedly put ex-Man City boss and current Italy coach Roberto Mancini on a managerial shortlist should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leave.

According to Tuttosport United and Paris Saint-Germain are both keeping close tabs on Mancini as he looks to guide Italy to the Nations League finals.

The Red Devils are not understood to be considering sacking Solskjaer despite a mixed start to the new campaign.

But should that decision ever be made in the future, Mancini is said to be one potential option for the Premier League giants.

The 55-year-old Italian famously denied United a Premier League title when Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp final-day winner against QPR sealed it on goal difference for City in 2012.

Mancini joined City in December 2009, replacing Mark Hughes.

He used his pedigree as a former player, as well as winning three…