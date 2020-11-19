Ndidi Returns To Leicester City Training Ahead Liverpool Clash

Wilfred Ndidi has returned to training at Leicester City ahead of Sunday’s trip to champions Liverpool, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi sustained a groin injury in Leicester City’s 4-2 home win against Burnley in September.

The midfielder underwent surgery afterwards and was expected to return to action in December.

Read Also: Arsenal Goalie Ejeheri Wanted By Nigeria ,England And Uganda

The 23-year-old has missed the Foxes last 10 games in all competitions as a result of the setback.

The Nigeria international was pictured in training with his teammates on Wednesday.

He has made two league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

