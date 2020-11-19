Super Eagles Still Have Much Work To Do Ahead AFCON 2022 –Dosu

Former Nigeria international goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says the Super Eagles still have a lot of work to do ahead of qualifying and featuring at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Reacting to the Super Eagle’s 4-4 draw in Benin City and 0-0 draw away against Sierra Leone third, Dosu says the Eagles should have picked at least four points from the double-header.

“I think we just have to make do with the goalless draw the Super Eagles recorded in Freetown because we already lost the plot in the first game in Benin City. If we had secured at least a win and a draw over the two legs, it would have been more acceptable. So playing 4-4 and 0-0 with Sierra Leone is not good enough, but we are still topping the group, which is good for us.

“However we need to wake up and work very hard if we want to go far in the tournamament when we eventually qualify for the AFCON where we would be competing with the likes of…