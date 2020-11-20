Agu Injured, To Miss Vitoria Guimaraes’ Games For Six Months

Super Eagles combative midfielder Mikel Agu will not play again until the new year after copping a hamstring injury in his Portuguese Primeira Liga club, Vitoria Guimaraes’ last game before the international break, Completesports.com can authoritatively report.

The 27-year old got injured and was replaced just 24 minutes into Vitoria Guimaraes’s 4-0 home loss to Sporting Lisbon on November 7th.

Spanish midfielder Pepelu was brought in to replace the Nigerian star but he was powerless in preventing a big defeat as Sporting ran riot with goals from Nuno Santos, Jovane Cabral and a brace from Pedro Goncalves.

Club medics have now certified that Agu will need a minimum of six weeks to recuperate which effectively keeps him out of action until the new year.

“I can’t believe I’m injured again. It is a torn ligament on my knee. Doctors…