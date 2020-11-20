Dessers Joins Common Goal – Complete Sports

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers has joined the common goal initiative, reports Completesports.com.

He is the fourth Nigerian player to drive social change through football by pledging 1% of his salary.

Dessers will also team up with fellow compatriots William Trust-Ekong, Leon Balogun, and Onome Ebi on football’s growing social impact collective.

Through Common Goal, Dessers will support the work of YEDI in his home country — an organisation that uses football to equip young people with the tools to help build their assets, facilitate their access to health services, and promote their adherence to healthy behaviours.

“Football is the biggest sport in the world, everywhere we travel and go, it’s present,” he said.

“People watch football all over the world, so the men and women who play it have a certain responsibility.

“I choose to support the YEDI-project in Nigeria. Not only because…