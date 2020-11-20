England Fantasy — Gameweek 9

After a long International break, we are back with an exciting Gameweek in the fantasy Premier League, so here are our Defender, Midfielder, Forward picks for this Gameweek.

Defender:

Alex Telles | Man Utd | €5.5M |

If you are a risk taker you can pick Alex Telles in his first matches with Manchester United in the Premier League as Luke Shaw has an injury that can take long time. Alex Telles has played only one match for the Red Devils and it was in the Champions League against PSG. He looked great offensively and with him playing the corners too he can make a lot of assists. Man Utd is facing WBA this gameweek, which increases the likelihood of him having his first cleansheet.

Next 3 Fixtures: WBA, SOU, WHU.

Midfielder:

Bruno Fernandes | Man Utd | €11M |

Manchester United’s attack has improved a lot since the restart, with Bruno Fernandes racking up the most Fantasy points last gameweek. Bruno is the 3rd midfielder in terms of…