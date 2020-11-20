Eze: Rodriguez The Toughest Opponent I’ve Played Against

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze says James Rodriguez is the toughest player he has come up against in the Premier League.

“He was picking off passes, and I was just thinking, I didn’t even know what was going to happen there,” Eze says in the latest Uncut episode on the Premier League’s YouTube channel.

“Looking back at it, you’re like, ‘I don’t know how he even saw that. What made you do that?’

“He looked like a crazy player.”

The midfielder also praises Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, not only for his performances on the pitch but off it for the example he sets for young players looking to make their way in the game.

“The way he carries himself as a person and the stuff that he’s had to go through to get to this point now, the stature that he’s at now, it’s a huge credit,” Eze says. “It’s a huge inspiration for young boys coming through and trying to make a name for…