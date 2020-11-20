Guardiola Wants Messi To Stay At Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he wants Lionel Messi to finish his career with Barcelona and is not thinking about bringing the Argentine to Manchester City.

Guardiola’s decision to sign a new contract at City this week has led to fresh speculation that the club could attempt to lure the six-time world player of the year to the Etihad Stadium.

City were heavily linked with the Argentinian playmaker during his contract stand-off with Barcelona in the summer.

Guardiola, who is now committed to City until 2023, won the Champions League twice with Messi in his side during his time in charge at Barca and maintains a good relationship with the 33-year-old.

Read Also: Ndidi Returns To Leicester City Training Ahead Liverpool Clash

Guardiola said: “Lionel Messi is a Barcelona player. If you have my opinion, as a person, I have huge gratitude for Barcelona and what they have done for me. In the academy, as a player and a manager, they…