‘He’s Progressing Well’- Rodgers Provides Positive Update On Ndidi

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is close to returning to action again for the Foxes, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi sustained a groin injury in Leicester City’s 4-2 home win against Burnley in December.

The midfielder underwent surgery afterwards and has been sidelined since then.

The 23-year-old has missed the Foxes last 10 games in all competitions as a result of the setback.

Ndidi returns to training on Wednesday and is line to return to action in a couple of weeks.

“Wilf is out on the field. He still has a number of weeks to go, but he’s progressing well. Söyüncü, likewise, is maybe a few weeks away, but training with the squad,”Rodgers told a news conference on Friday ahead of his side’s trip to Liverpool.

The Nigeria international has made two league appearances for the Foxes this season.

