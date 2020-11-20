I Want to Repay Gattuso For Having Faith In Me

Super Eagles strike Victor Osimhen says he wants to repay Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso for having faith in him.

Osimhen attracted the attention of the legendary Italian after impressing in his first and only season at Ligue 1 club Lille.

Since moving to Italy Osimhen has scored two goals in six league appearances.

And speaking on his relationship with the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner, Osimhen in a chat on Brila FM said:”Sometimes we watch people on TV and quickly judge them I think for me he is a great man and he is becoming a great coach also.

“When I first went to Napoli I went to his home and I know the way he spoke to me and how he really wants me and this is the most important thing, a man I watched on TV and really admire a lot.

“For him supporting me and pushing me to the hardest, trying to bring the best out of me I want to repay him for the believe he has had in me which is the most important thing.”

