Kalu Bags Assist In Bordeaux’s Away Win At Rennes

Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu bagged an assist as Girondis Bordeaux recorded a 1-0 away win against Stade Rennes in their Ligue 1 clash at the Roazhon Park on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu teed up Harem Ben Arfa for the winning goal eight minutes before the break.

He was replaced by Remi Oudin a minute before the hour mark.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in seven league appearances for Les Girondis this season.

Kalu’s international teammate Josh Maja was also in action in the game.

Maja was replaced by Jimmy Briand on the hour mark.

