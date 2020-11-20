Musa Offered To Newcastle, West Ham; Burnley, Sheffield United

Newcastle United, West Ham United, Burnley and Sheffield United have checked out former Leicester City man Ahmed Musa – according to those close to his agent.

The Nigeria captain is determined to play in the Premier League once again after his previous stint with Leicester City.

Musa scored two goals in 18 appearances for Leicester City after linking up with the Foxes from Russian club CSKA Moscow in 2016.



As reported by Teamtalk, Musa has been offered to West Ham, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Although at this stage Newcastle are still merely taking a look at Musa after his free transfer at Al Nassr in the Middle East.

United are starting to compile a shortlist for January and it remains to be seen whether Musa will make the cut.

