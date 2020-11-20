NFF Appoints Amina Daura Head Of Women’s Football

The Nigeria Fotball Federation on Friday announced the appointment of Amina Sani Zangon Daura as its new Head of Women’s Football.

Recruitment firm, Phillips Consulting, noted that during the entire exercise, Ms Daura “demonstrated a strong passion for the development of women’s football from grassroots to elite level” and that “she was able to prove to the panel her capacity for stakeholder management and funding”.

She fitted the bill of a Nigerian and a female as stipulated by the NFF for the position.

A UNICEF ambassador, Ms Daura will oversee the development of women’s football across the nation and also provide technical support to the Head Coach, Randy Waldrum.

She will be responsible for increasing the participation of women in football at all levels and developing opportunities for women in football with respect to grassroots education, performance and administration.

A total of 11 candidates…