Partey Ruled Out Of Arsenal’s Trip To Leeds United With Thigh injury

Thomas Partey is out of Arsenal’s trip to Leeds United in this weekend’s Premier League game due to a thigh injury.

The club made the announcement while giving update on the fitness of injured players.

Partey picked up the injury during the Gunners’ last match before the international break – a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on November 8 – and he has not recovered in time to travel to Elland Road on Sunday.

The former Atletico Madrid star is continuing to be assessed by Arsenal’s medical team and it is unclear when he will return.

Arsenal will also be without Mohamed Elneny and defender Sead Kolasinac for Sunday’s match at Leeds.

Both players tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty. They are both currently asymptomatic and following protocols before returning to training.

There is good news for Arsenal, though, as Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari are getting closer to making their…