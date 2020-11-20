Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 9

International Breaks are never easy to manage. We kept track of everything that went on and have the top-tier selections for this gameweek.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Artem Kravets (Konyaspor, Forward)

Since his debut with Kayserispor, Artem Kravets made an average performance with 21 goals in 63 games until the start of this season. However, after his transfer to Konyaspor at the beginning of the season, he made an impressive start which was also surprising for most of the fantasy football fans. With his 465 minutes of play in 6 games, he scored 5 goals and made 1 assist. His signature was on the 75% of the goals that his team has scored so far. He is expected to be in the leading role against Kasımpaşa considering also that two of the Kasımpaşa’s star players Haris Hajradinovic and Armin Hodzic won’t be…