Vandrezzer FC Appoint Ex-Eagles Defender Andrew Uwe Academy Coach

The Management of Vandrezzer Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Nigeria ex-international, Andrew Uwe as Head coach of the Vandrezzer FC Academy.

Coach Andrew Uwe, a brilliant central defender, was during his playing days, a vital part of Nigeria’s U20 Flying Eagles and the captain of the squad that won the Bronze medal at the FIFA World Youth Championship which held in Soviet Union in 1985.

The prolific central defender also featured in the 1988 African Cup of Nations, where he alongside other team members brought pride to the nation when the Green Eagles of Nigerian won the silver medal in Morocco. He also represented Nigeria at the 1988 Olympic games in South Korea.

Andrew played for several club sides in Nigeria including Leventis United FC, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Calabar Rover. He furthered his playing career at club side in Portugal, Holland, South Korea, Belgium, and at VFB Oldenburg Germany. He last played for Houston Dynamo of Texas in the…