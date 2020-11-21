Ajayi Looks To Banish Man Utd Nightmare As West Brom Visit Man United

Semi Ajayi will be looking to erase his Manchester nightmare when West Bromwich Albion clash with Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United in today’s late Premier League kick-off at Old Trafford.

Apart from the fact West Brom are seeking their first EPL win since gaining promotion, Ajayi will be keen to do well on his second visit to Manchester, having lost woefully the first time.

On that occasion, the defender’s former club, Rotherham United suffered a 7-0 annihilation against Manchester City in an FA Cup third round fixture which was played at the Etihad Stadium.

Ideally, this may have been tagged Ighalo vs Ajayi but the former gets little or no game time these days at Man United, leaving Ajayi as the only star from Nigeria set to play at Old Trafford.

West Brom have had little luck at both ends of the pitch since returning to the Premier League, failing to win any of their eight games so far, scoring six goals and…