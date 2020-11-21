Akpoguma Guns For 60th Bundesliga Game Since making Debut

Kevin Akpoguma will be making his 60th overall Bundesliga appearance today should he get to feature for Hoffenheim which play host to VfB Stuttgart at the PreZero Arena.

Since making his debut for Hoffenheim against Wolfsburg in the 2017/18 season, precisely on 22 October, 2017, a game which ended 1-1, the defender has played 59 matches.

And that very season, the German-born Nigerian international went ahead to take part in 22 Bundesliga games for the Die Kraichgauer which saw him pick up one yellow card.

Akpoguma then played eight Bundesliga matches for Hoffenheim in the first half of the 2018/19 season before playing four times on loan at Hannover 96 in the second period.

Last season, the 25-year-old made 18 appearances in the German top-flight, starting twelve of those, clocking a total number of 1,137 minutes, having returned to Hoffenheim.

And so far, the centre-back has started and finished all of his seven…