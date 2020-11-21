Akpoguma In Action As Hoffenheim Draw Against Stuttgart

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma could not help Hoffenheim pick all three points, as they conceded a late goal to draw 3-3 at home against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Akpoguma featured for 90 minutes in the game which saw Hoffenheim now winless in their last two games.

The draw saw them now occupy 12th position on eight points in the 18-team Bundesliga table.

Hoffenheim looked to be running away with all three points after Andrei Kramaric put them 3-2 up from the penalty spot.

It was the second time in the game Hoffenheim took the lead after they opened scoring before Stuttgart came from behind to lead 2-1.

But a 90th minute equaliser from Marc-Oliver Kempf rescured a point for Stuttgart.

By James Agberebi

