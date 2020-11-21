Anambra State FA Board Donates Kits, Materials To Women Team

Board members of the newly elected Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA) on Friday at the Otuocha Township Stadium paid a surprise visit to Team Anambra women football side that will represent the state in the women’s football event of the upcoming ‘Edo 2020’ 20th National Sports Festival (NSF).

According to an AnSFA Media statement released by a member of the board, Ralph Chidozie George, the Victor Aniekwena-led board presented football kits and materials to the team as a morale booster and support as they prepare for the football event of the 20th NSF. Materials presented to the team were four sets of bibs, 15 footballs, cones, first aid box, manuel football pump, branded MyAnambra football jerseys and packets of bottled water.

Addressing the team, a member of the board and Ex-Rangers International, Prince Oliver Ndigwe stated that the visit to the team was to encourage, support and show solidarity to the side as they prepare for the 20th NSF. Ndigwe told the girls…