Chukwueze Eyes First Goal, Fifth Start Vs Madrid ŕ

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze will be aiming to add Real Madrid among the big clubs he has scored against in the laLiga when the Los Blancos visit the El Madrigal this evening.

Chukwueze scored his first goal of the season just before the international break and the Super Eagle will not only be hoping for his second back-to-back LaLiga goal in three seasons but also his first against Zinedine Zidane’s men on fifth attempt.

The former Golden Eaglets star has lost twice in four appearances against Madrid and he will be banking on the Yellow Submarine’s current form which sees them second on the log behind Real Sociedad.



He has also started in all four games since he made his debut against the Galacticos in a 2-2 draw in January 2019 at the El Madriga.The Nigerian was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Chukwueze was also on…