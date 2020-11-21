FIFA Best Awards To Hold 17 December

World football governing body FIFA has announced that the Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 will hold 17 December.

FIFA made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

“FIFA is happy to announce that The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 will take place on 17 December 2020.

“This year, it has been clearer than ever that nothing is more important than health. The protagonists of the game have taken on greater responsibility, not just as players, but also as role models giving hope to communities everywhere and sharing messages of unity in the face of the ongoing public health crisis.

“Following the safe resumption of competitions, thanks to a combination of hard work and solidarity across our sport, football has provided a rare source of comfort and joy to many. Thus, it is important that FIFA honour such achievements in this extraordinary year.

“In line with public health precautions and FIFA’s guiding principle that health comes first, it has…