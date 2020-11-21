Haaland Dortmund Striker Wins 2020 Golden Boy Award

Borussia Dortmund and Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The Golden Bot award is for the best under-21 player playing in a European country’s top division.

Haaland, 20, finished ahead of Barcelona and Spain’s Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich’s Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Norwegian international has scored 27 goals in 29 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix won the award in 2019.

Also in contention for the top prize were Haaland’s club team-mate and England forward Jadon Sancho and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Previous winners of the award are Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Kylian Mbappe and Mario Balotteli.

