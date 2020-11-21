‘He Has Made Us Stronger’- Stoke City Boss O’Neil Hails Mikel’s Impact

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has played a key role in the club’s impressive performance in the Sky Bet Championship this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Potters currently occupy eighth position on the table with 18 points from 11 games, four points adrift of leaders Reading.

O’Neil’s side have also kept nine clean sheets in all competitions this season.

Mikel has played every minute of Stoke City’s 11 championship games churning out impressive performances.

“Our number of clean sheets has been impressive. I think even going back to the start of this calendar year, I think we rank among the best in the division in terms of clean sheets,” O’Neil told a news conference on Friday.

“It’s important how we defend as a team, not just a back four.

“John Obi MIkel has made us stronger in that area as…