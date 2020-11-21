LaLiga: Chukwueze Inspires Villarreal To Home Draw Against Real Madrid

Samuel Chukwueze put up a fine performance as Villarreal held Champions Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

Chukwueze started the game on the bench and replaced Carlos Bacca a minute after the hour mark.

Madrid took the lead inside two minutes through Mariano Diaz.

Mariano powered a Dani Carvajal cross past Sergio Asenjo having got in front of the last Villarreal defender with all the aggression and anticipation that is so often lacking from Madrid’s attacking play.

Chukwueze was fouled inside the box by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 75th minute with Gerard Moreno netting the spot -kick a minute later.

The 21-year-old has scored once in eight league appearances for Villarreal this season.

